Project set up to preserve Derby County memories
A project has been set up to document the memories and stories of Derby County fans for future generations.
We. Are. Derby., external was launched at the football club's Pride Park Stadium on Monday night.
It has been organised by Writing East Midlands and the Rams Trust, with funding from Historic England.
Writers and poets will help fans to tell their stories in creative sessions held between December and April.
Jamie Thrasivoulou, club poet and lead writer for We. Are. Derby., said: "Basically the idea is to get the community to share stories about the football club and how it impacts upon their lives, mental wellbeing and sense of self."
Henderson Mullin, chief executive of Writing East Midlands added: "[The idea] came mostly from Historic England.
"The definition of heritage has always been old estates, old museums, old houses but they thought 'hang on a minute there's also everyday heritage and everyday lives'.
"What's more everyday than football? So we approached the Rams Trust."
Mr Mullin said he wanted input from fans on how the project was recorded but added that the stories could be used in an anthology or a play.
Writing East Midlands said there would be a number of open sessions at the end of January and throughout February 2023 at the Community Corner at Pride Park Stadium.