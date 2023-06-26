A man running the length of Africa has told how he was robbed at gunpoint.

Russell Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, is attempting to run 31 miles (50km) every day.

The 26-year-old said he and his team had cameras, phones, cash and passports stolen in the incident in Angola on Saturday.

“One of the reasons why I wanted to run the length of Africa is because no one has ever done it before, and now we are finding out why,” he said.