Arrest after woman sustains life-threatening injuries
At a glance
A woman was found unconscious in Church Street, Paignton
Police said she had sustained life-threatening injuries
Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found in the street with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called at about 01:00 BST following reports of a disturbance Paignton in Devon.
The local woman in her 50s was found unconscious in Church Street.
A 60-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.
Det Sgt Martin Key said: “Whilst we will keep an open mind as the investigation progresses, at this point we are not looking for anyone else in connection to this matter.”
Police are still at the scene and have appealed for any witnesses or those with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.
The woman was in a critical, but stable, condition in Derriford hospital, Plymouth.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.