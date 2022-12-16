The film studios behind Harry Potter and House of the Dragon has moved a step closer to expansion.

A "masterplan" put forward by Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, has been approved Three Rivers District Council.

It includes 11 new permanent sound stages, four office buildings, and three new workshops.

Emily Stillman, the studios' senior vice president, told the committee the expansion would meet "a huge demand for high-quality TV shows as well as film".