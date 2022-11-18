A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers.

The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed.

But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel was not the "right place" for them and homeless people staying there had been "turfed out".

S﻿erco, which has been assisting the Home Office in housing asylum seekers, has denied the claim.