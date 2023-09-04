Probe as girl, 2, dies years after assault by mum

Fresh inquiries are being carried out after a young girl died two years after being assaulted by her mother.

Sarah Ngaba, 27, was jailed in 2021 after she caused "catastrophic injuries" to her seven-week-old daughter Eliza.

The two-year-old died on 15 August 2022.

West Mercia Police said it was working to establish if there was a need for further action.

Ngaba, of Briarwood, Telford, was jailed at Stafford Crown Court after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The Crown Prosecution Service had said she initially gave doctors the impression she did not know why her baby was "floppy and unresponsive" when she took her to hospital on 13 November, 2019.

But medics discovered serious injuries consistent with a severe assault.

Just before the police interview, she admitted hitting the child, but said she did not intend to injure her.

An inquest into the death is due to be held at the Coroner’s Court for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin at Shirehall in Shrewsbury in December.