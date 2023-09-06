As the Beluga aircraft approaches its 30th anniversary of flying in the north Wales skies, devoted plane spotters are getting ready to attend a special event to celebrate the occasion.

Lynne Jones, 44, from Flintshire, has braved all weathers to watch the unique cargo planes since she was a young child.

She said: "It’s just a little break from the day-to-day busyness of work and home life - I love it."

Another devoted fan described the plane as a "smiling whale" and said she even has a tattoo of the aircraft.