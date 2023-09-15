Large fire breaks out at dockyard
A large fire has broken out at Chatham Docks in Kent.
Eight fire engines are in attendance and crews are working to extinguish the blaze, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
Residents in the area have been urged to close windows and doors.
"Please share this information with loved ones in the affected area who may not have access to the internet," the fire service added.
