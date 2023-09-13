Homes approved for wildlife plot and burial site
Plans have been approved to build 31 affordable homes on a plot of land reserved for wildlife and a grave.
The site in Ripley, Derbyshire, was the burial site of the previous land owner, who died in 2006.
It had been Eric Fotherby's dying wish for the land to remain protected for wildlife.
Development plans that were approved by Amber Valley Borough Council on Monday safeguard the woodland, burial site and memorial.
Modern Edge Development Group Limited originally wanted to build 40 homes on land to the rear of 127 Peasehill in Ripley, close to Ripley Academy.
Councillors debating the application raised concerns over access and the loss of space for surrounding residents.
The number of homes allowed was reduced to 31 and conditions were put in place to protect the woodland, burial site and memorial.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the town council agreed to tidy up the woodland area, which had previously been tended by the owner.
The developers said the project would result in more than £200,000 in benefits to the local community.
