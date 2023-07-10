Man hit by van left with serious injuries
A man has been left with serious injuries after he was hit by a van in a West Devon town, police have said.
The crash happened at about 14:25 BST on Saturday outside Okehampton Medical Centre in East Street, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A man in his 30s from the Exeter area suffered serious injuries when he was hit by the Mercedes Sprinter van, officers said.
Police said a man in his 40s from Chichester had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug-driving.
Police said the pedestrian was flown to Derriford Hospital with "life-changing injuries".
The road was closed for about six hours while a crash investigation took place.
Officers appealed for anyone with information, including dashcam and CCTV footage, to contact them.
