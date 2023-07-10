A man has been left with serious injuries after he was hit by a van in a West Devon town, police have said.

The crash happened at about 14:25 BST on Saturday outside Okehampton Medical Centre in East Street, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A man in his 30s from the Exeter area suffered serious injuries when he was hit by the Mercedes Sprinter van, officers said.

Police said a man in his 40s from Chichester had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug-driving.