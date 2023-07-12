The first round of funding from the Truro Town Deal will go to the Royal Cornwall Museum (RCM), it has been annouced.

A grant of £476,000 will be used to transform the museum’s mineral gallery and include a state-of-the-art digital laboratory, those behind the museum have said.

The investment forms part of a three-year investment programme aiming to secure the museum's future and attract more visitors.

It comes one year after the RCM faced "imminent closure" having lost out on council funding in July 2022.