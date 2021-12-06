People in need in Jersey can get a Christmas dinner delivered to their door, a charity has said.

The Salvation Army said it was planning to help people who were short of money over the festive season.

Church leader Alice Nunn said Jersey was "brilliant when there's a need".

She said: "There are usually people that can help and who will get involved.

"We're working with Jersey Employment Trust this year to help us with the deliveries."

The charity added there would also be a sit-down meal at the Salvation Army's premises on Christmas Day.