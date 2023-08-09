Carolyn Custerson, chief executive of the English Riviera BID company, said the show could be expanded to include a maritime spectacle on the water.

She also said improvements were needed in marketing and sponsorship, and better use of vantage points other than them being centred on Paignton Green.

"It’s a signature event and it has to happen," she said,

The only dissenting voice came from Susie Colley, chair of Torquay Chamber of Trade, who said her members wanted the show to be scrapped.

However, the committee agreed that the show had a positive impact on the local economy and the community.

The meeting was told that the show cost the council about £190,000 this year, but every pound spent returned more than £15 into the local economy by people attending.

Sally Cope, of Paignton Chamber of Trade, said the airshow had brought the local community together.

The committee also discussed ways to make the show more sustainable and diverse, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

They suggested involving the community and voluntary sector, learning from the Teignmouth Airshow model, and adding more attractions such as a music festival or a car show.

They also stressed the need for the show to be over at least two days to allow for a back-up day in case of bad weather.

Councillor Adam Billings, who chaired the meeting, said: "There is a great opportunity there.

"We could do more to provide a really good event."