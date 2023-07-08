Donegal Orange parade takes place in Rossnowlagh
At a glance
Thousands of people attend the annual Orange Order parade in Rossnowlagh, County Donegal
Up to sixty lodges from counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan as well as a number from Northern Ireland take part
A good mood among attendees, despite weather concerns, says Donegal grand master
Thousands of people have attended the annual Orange Order parade in the seaside village of Rossnowlagh in County Donegal.
Up to sixty lodges from Donegal as well as counties Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan were joined by lodges from across Northern Ireland who traditionally parade here before the Twelfth back home.
Some visitors from overseas also took part.
Donegal County Grand Master David Mahon, speaking before the march, said the mood was buoyant, despite the weather concerns.
"Its just been a bit wet in the lead up to Saturday," he said. "We expect between 35 and 50 bands and between 50 and 60 lodges.
"But as usual it's all dependent on the weather forecast."
He said the "family-friendly day" was attracting "lots of people from near and far".
"The mood is always very good here and we get help from everybody." he added.
Mr Mahon said the relationship between the Orange Order and the wider community was defined by help and support.
“Everybody gets on well. We get loads of help from all the communities.”
He also said the Orange Order remained in good health in County Donegal.
“We’ve a number of lodges with ten members and then some with 75 members. We’d a new band formed here called Doorin Flute Band which is over by Killybegs. They’ll be out for the first time today.
"They’ll have pride of place near the start of the parade.”
Mandy Ellis, who played in the march with the Doorin band, said: "This is a great day for the band to be on parade. Some of the members have not played their instruments while on parade before so there's a great deal of excitement."
Shankill Road man Joe Cully was delighted to be back home from Canada. He left in the 1970s and is now well settled outside Toronto.
"I try to get back for the Twelfth in Northern Ireland and its lovely to get up to Donegal."