Donegal Orange parade takes place in Rossnowlagh

Thousands of people have attended the annual Orange Order parade in the seaside village of Rossnowlagh in County Donegal.

Up to sixty lodges from Donegal as well as counties Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan were joined by lodges from across Northern Ireland who traditionally parade here before the Twelfth back home.

Some visitors from overseas also took part.

Donegal County Grand Master David Mahon, speaking before the march, said the mood was buoyant, despite the weather concerns.