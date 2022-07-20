Graffiti first painted on roadside rocks in the 1970s has been restored after it was painted over at the weekend.

An unknown road worker is said to have painted the Del loves Kelly message at the side of the A835 near Ullapool using paint for road markings.

A local resident repainted the graffiti after it was covered up over the weekend.

In 2016, trunk roads maintenance firm Bear Scotland painted over the love note twice, before agreeing to leave it alone in response to a petition that gathered almost 300 names.

Bear Scotland said it had removed the graffiti in line with its contractual agreement after a public complaint.

In a statement at the time, the company said: "However, the note is clearly significant to the local community and it will not be removed should it reappear."

It is not known who covered over the graffiti in the latest incident.