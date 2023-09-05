A magic mushroom factory has been uncovered in a residential street by police after they received intelligence about drugs.

Hertfordshire Police found thousands of pounds of cash, mushrooms being grown from spores, and chemicals and equipment to grow the hallucinogenic fungus at an address in Hatfield.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs with intention to supply and possessing criminal property after officers carried out a raid on Deerswood Avenue on Thursday.

Several jars and buckets of harvested mushrooms, and hundreds of swabs and petri dishes containing different variants of spores, were discovered.