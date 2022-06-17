Guernsey’s Emergency Ambulance Service and RNLI Inshore Lifeboat turned out to help a person injured in Herm on Thursday.

The Herm Community First Responder provided initial treatment and requested the assistance of the marine ambulance.

The Flying Christine III, with an Emergency Ambulance Service paramedic team, incident officer and volunteer boat crew, arrived in Herm just before 14:15 BST.

The medical crew was taken from Rosaire Steps to the patient via the Herm all-terrain vehicle, where they provided further care and treatment to the person and prepared them for transport.