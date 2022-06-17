Ambulance and lifeboat teams transfer patient from Herm
A transfer to Guernsey was called for an injured person on Belvoir Hill, Herm
Guernsey's marine ambulance and the RNLI Inshore Lifeboat were deployed
Patient transferred back to St Peter Port and on to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment
Guernsey’s Emergency Ambulance Service and RNLI Inshore Lifeboat turned out to help a person injured in Herm on Thursday.
The Herm Community First Responder provided initial treatment and requested the assistance of the marine ambulance.
The Flying Christine III, with an Emergency Ambulance Service paramedic team, incident officer and volunteer boat crew, arrived in Herm just before 14:15 BST.
The medical crew was taken from Rosaire Steps to the patient via the Herm all-terrain vehicle, where they provided further care and treatment to the person and prepared them for transport.
The paramedics worked with the RNLI Inshore Lifeboat crew to transfer the patient safely from the beach to the Flying Christine III, which was moored a short distance from the shore due to the low tide.
The patient was then transferred back to St Peter Port, before being taken on to the Emergency Department of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.
Paramedic Team Leader Steve Torode said there had been "good communication" between the various agencies involved.
Mr Torode said: "It was a very smooth operation to extricate the patient from a difficult location and with the low tides.
"The Herm staff and lifeboat crews on scene were very helpful and we all worked well together to provide the best care for the patient."