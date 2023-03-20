The last three pedestrian underpasses in Leicester city centre are set to close.

The walkways under St Margaret's Way, which were constructed in 1978, will permanently shut from May.

Leicester City Council said they were rarely used and for more than 25 years people have preferred to use road crossings "due to safety concerns and a fear of crime".

It added signs will be displayed in the area before work begins to install security fencing and gates blocking access at a cost of about £30,000.