Last city centre pedestrian underpasses set to close
The last three pedestrian underpasses in Leicester city centre are set to close.
The walkways under St Margaret's Way, which were constructed in 1978, will permanently shut from May.
Leicester City Council said they were rarely used and for more than 25 years people have preferred to use road crossings "due to safety concerns and a fear of crime".
It added signs will be displayed in the area before work begins to install security fencing and gates blocking access at a cost of about £30,000.
The city council said the results of a recent survey showed 85% of pedestrians chose to use surface-level pedestrian crossings rather than underpasses.
Deputy City Mayor Councillor Adam Clarke, who leads on transport, clean air and climate emergency, said the underpasses were a "throwback to outdated transport policy and the original 1970s ring road".
"[They are] unappealing to pedestrians and can be a magnet for anti-social behaviour which, quite understandably, leads to genuine concerns about personal safety.
“It will be the last of our city centre underpasses to be closed off as we continue the shift to more people-friendly, attractive streets and spaces."
He added the closure was the first step in a "much more ambitious and longer-term aim to transform this busy and sprawling junction".