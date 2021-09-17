A plaque commemorating Jersey golfer Ted Ray has been unveiled in the island.

The plaque is on the wall of Windsor House in Gorey Village - the 1877 birthplace of Edward Rivers John “Ted” Ray.

He won the British Open in 1912 and the US Open in 1920, before captaining the first Ryder Cup British team in 1927.

The plaque was revealed by Helen Horton, wife of the late Jersey golfer Tommy Horton.