A brooch containing a lock of Lord Nelson's hair that was given to an officer who fought alongside him is to go under the hammer.

The memorial gilt item, expected to fetch up to £4,000, is being sold by Cambridge-based Cheffins.

It belonged to descendants of William Waldegrave, 1st Baron Radstock.

He served with Norfolk-born Royal Navy hero at the Battle of Cape St Vincent on 14 February 1797.