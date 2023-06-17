An event to celebrate Armed Forces Day on the Isle of Man is a way to thank those who serve, organisers have said.

Events on the island to mark the day include a parade in Douglas and entertainment at the Villa Marina.

Another highlight of the day will be a flypast by a Lancaster bomber shortly before 14:40 BST, following a display for the King’s birthday in London.

Colin Kelsey said the day was a celebration of the contributions made by those in the armed services in "the past, present, and future" and their families.