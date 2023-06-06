Man in court charged with murdering his mother
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother.
Callum Thomas, 32 and of no fixed abode, was accused of murdering Debra Thomas, 58, between May 5 and May 31.
Police found Ms Thomas, also known as Debra Cantrell, at her home in Colwill Road, Plymouth, on 31 May.
A judge at Plymouth Crown Court heard she had been dead for some time, and had suffered a single stab wound to her chest.
Mr Thomas was remanded in custody, and will next appear in court for a hearing in July.
A trial is set to take place in November.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.