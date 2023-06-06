Man in court charged with murdering his mother

Entrance for Plymouth Crown Court

Debra Thomas suffered a single stab wound to her chest

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother.

Callum Thomas, 32 and of no fixed abode, was accused of murdering Debra Thomas, 58, between May 5 and May 31.

Police found Ms Thomas, also known as Debra Cantrell, at her home in Colwill Road, Plymouth, on 31 May.

A judge at Plymouth Crown Court heard she had been dead for some time, and had suffered a single stab wound to her chest.

Mr Thomas was remanded in custody, and will next appear in court for a hearing in July.

A trial is set to take place in November.

