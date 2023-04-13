A man has died after an early morning crash between two cars.

Gareth Davies, 43, of Rassau, Blaenau Gwent, died after the crash between his Renault Clio and a Ford Ka on Fochriw Road in Caerphilly county.

Mr Davies was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, which happened between 05:00 BST and 05:30 on Thursday.

The driver of the Ford, a 27-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.