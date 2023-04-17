Thousands raised after PC collapses and dies
More than £12,000 raised after a police officer collapsed and died on duty will go to his daughters, his widow said.
PC Andy Boardman was taken ill during a call-out to an incident in Broseley, Shropshire, on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.
The 43-year-old's sister-in-law set up a fundraising page following his death and shared a message from PC Boardman's widow.
"I am completely blown away by the donations on this page," she wrote.
"Those kind gifts will be kept purely for our girls future, so I can try to give them everything they need and deserve."
The target on the page was initially £5,000 and his sister-in-law, Rebecca Skinner, said the donations were past anything she thought would happen.
PC Boardman started his career with West Midlands Police in 2007, having previously served in the armed forces for seven years.
When his death was announced, Chief Constable Pippa Mills described him as a familiar and friendly face across the communities he had served and added he had been well-liked by his colleagues.
