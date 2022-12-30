Police are appealing for witnesses after reports a distressed woman was forced into a vehicle by a man on the A46 in Nottinghamshire.

Officers said the incident on the northbound carriageway was reported at about 15:15 GMT on Thursday.

It happened in a layby just south of the Owthorpe turning.

It may be linked to two later reports of a woman in distress in Stoke Ferry Lane, Shelford between 16:30 and 17:30, police said.