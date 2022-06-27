A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian believed to have been hit by a car in Rotherham was also found to have a stab wound.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Herringthorpe Valley Road at about 19:15 BST on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said.

The body of a man was discovered in the road and he was found to have received an injury to his neck "consistent with a puncture wound", the force added.

A 25-year-old man from Sheffield had since been arrested on suspicion of murder, officers said.

A post-mortem examination was yet to take place and the cause of the man's death had not yet been determined, they added.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who had any information about the incident, was asked to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.