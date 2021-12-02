Police warn drinking and driving is 'deadly and stupid'
Police are warning people not to "take risks" over the festive period by drinking and driving.
Guernsey Police has launched its seasonal drink-driving campaign which will include random stop checks throughout December.
A police spokesperson said drink-driving was a "potentially deadly and stupid crime".
Officers said people should take public transport, walk or designate a driver.
Tom Marshall, head of the roads policing team, said: "If you're tempted to have just one and drive yourself, and your friends, home I'm here to tell you your safe limit is nothing.
"My colleagues and I will be doing random stop checks around the island at various locations, at various times of day and in any weather. Drink-driving, there's no excuse."