A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car.

It happened on the A470 between Llanrwst and Betws-y-Coed in Conwy county at about 13:00 BST on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision with a silver Citroen Berlingo.

His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time," said Sgt Jason Diamond of North Wales Police.

"We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A470 in the vicinity of Betws-y-Coed and who may have dashcam footage to contact us."