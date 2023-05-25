More than 3,000 people have signed a petition opposing the closure of a care home for disabled adults in Surrey.

A total of 38 residents at Queen Elizabeth's Foundation (QEF) Dorincourt in Leatherhead have until 31 July to vacate the home.

The QEF for Disabled People said it has a legal obligation to sell the land.

The charity said increased costs, recruitment challenges and the need to pay off a pensions deficit has forced it to close the site.