Petition launched to stop care home closure
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition opposing the closure of a care home for disabled adults in Surrey.
A total of 38 residents at Queen Elizabeth's Foundation (QEF) Dorincourt in Leatherhead have until 31 July to vacate the home.
The QEF for Disabled People said it has a legal obligation to sell the land.
The charity said increased costs, recruitment challenges and the need to pay off a pensions deficit has forced it to close the site.
“We recognise that this is a very difficult and challenging time for everyone involved and we are doing everything we can to support residents during the closure of Dorincourt,” a spokesperson said.
The QEF works with children and adults with physical and learning disabilities, and people have brain injuries.
'Plans evolve'
Surrey County Council said it is working to find new homes for the residents.
A spokesperson said: “The wellbeing of residents is always our priority and we are focused on doing all we can to make sure that transitions to new homes are as smooth as possible."
So far, almost 40% of residents have found suitable alternative accommodation and have moved to a new placement, or are in the process of transitioning or waiting for funding confirmation.
