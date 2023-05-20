Thousands of people are taking part in a rally calling for Welsh independence.

The event in Swansea comes after an estimated 10,000 marched in Cardiff and 8,000 in Wrexham last year.

Organisers, pro-independence groups Yes Cymru and AUOB (All Under One Banner), estimated in excess of 4,000 at Saturday's march.

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts said it was being staged "against the injustices we face as a nation - on rail funding, water, and the attacks on peaceful protest".

She said campaigners were "marching and protesting loudly - in defiance of Westminster's attacks on the right to protest - carrying on a proud Welsh tradition, not just of standing tall against injustice, but rising above it to create something better".