Paddle boarder taken to hospital after bay rescue
A paddle boarder has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulties in the waters off Dumfries and Galloway.
Stranraer RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched at about 15:10 on Monday following reports of the incident in Luce Bay.
They were able to reach the man quickly and give him first aid before he was taken back to the shore.
He was then driven to Galloway Community Hospital by a family member for treatment.
Lifeboat helm Wullie Dougan praised the quick callout received to the incident.
"Time is of the essence in any launch and in particular when we have information someone is in the water, it is vital," he said.
"Thankfully that is what happened in this case.
"When a member of the public believes someone to be in difficulty in the water on or along the coast do not hesitate and dial 999 right away and ask for the coastguard."
He said that even if you thought someone else might have called in, it was better to be informed more than once.
"In this case the casualty was located safe and well and a good outcome was achieved," he added.
As well as Stranraer lifeboat, Portpatrick Lifeboat and HM Coastguard Drummore were also called out to the incident.