Autism diagnosis delays leave youths 'struggling'
At a glance
Some children in Kent are waiting up to four years to be assessed for autism or ADHD.
Over 10,000 children and young people were on a waiting list for referrals for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), NHS Kent and Medway said.
The National Autistic Society (NAS) said that without assessment, people were "left struggling" without support.
The Department of Health and Social Care said a "timely diagnosis" was "vital" and it was "committed to reducing delays".
The increase in waiting times comes after referrals increased by about 80% in 12 months.
Ella Pitt, senior policy officer at NAS, said many children were struggling "at school, at work, [and] at home.
"Many go on to develop mental health problems," she added.
The charity has called for more government investment in diagnostic services after a growth in ASD awareness in recent years.
It said access to services was currently a postcode lottery, and that delays had been made worse by the pandemic.
'Very frustrating'
Beth Whatman, from Tenterden, said her five-year-old son Rufus could have to wait two years for an ASD assessment and four years for an ADHD appraisal.
She told the BBC: "It is very frustrating. We know he is autistic and we need that extra support.
"There is only so much you can look at online to try to find ways to help him. "
Charlotte Cornell, a Labour councillor at Canterbury City Council, said her youngest son was diagnosed with ASD after an 18 month wait.
"I sat in front of the paediatrician and said that I wasn't leaving without a diagnosis," she said.
"But I have other friends [who] are absolutely desperate and they are being fobbed off with online appointments".
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "It is vital to have a timely diagnosis of autism and we are committed to reducing delays and improving access to support."
The government invested £2.5m last year to improve autism diagnostic pathways, he added.
