Some children in Kent are waiting up to four years to be assessed for autism or ADHD.

Over 10,000 children and young people were on a waiting list for referrals for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), NHS Kent and Medway said.

The National Autistic Society (NAS) said that without assessment, people were "left struggling" without support.

The Department of Health and Social Care said a "timely diagnosis" was "vital" and it was "committed to reducing delays".