Tweedsmuir hills wind farm allowed extra time

A bid to extend the operational life of a wind farm in the Tweedsmuir hills has been approved by the Scottish government.

It will allow the 14-turbine Whitelaw Brae development in the Borders to run for 30 years instead of the previously consented 25.

Mountaineering Scotland (MS) criticised the original approval in 2017 as ignoring the impact on tourism in the area.

The Scottish government said allowing the extension would help meet its renewable energy targets and raised no significant environmental impact concerns.

The planning history of the project is a lengthy one.