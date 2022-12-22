Council gives out 500 festive hampers to families
More than 500 hampers have been handed out to families who need extra help over the Christmas period, a council said.
The parcels, containing food and festive items, were distributed through the children and family centres in Milton Keynes.
The city council said thousands of pounds in financial support, food and gifts had been donated by businesses, organisations and individuals.
Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families, said the hampers would "make a real difference for some of those families who may be struggling".
The council said it received hundreds of donations to its 17 children's centres in the run-up to the festive period.
They included £2,500 of supermarket vouchers and 100 board games donated by the Milton Keynes Christian Centre, external.
A farmer in Yardley Gobion, Northamptonshire, provided free Christmas trees which would be donated to families.
Ms Nolan, Labour, said: "We're incredibly lucky to have such a supportive community across our city."
She added the children's centres had "gone above and beyond to create wonderful festive experiences for children".
