More than 500 hampers have been handed out to families who need extra help over the Christmas period, a council said.

The parcels, containing food and festive items, were distributed through the children and family centres in Milton Keynes.

The city council said thousands of pounds in financial support, food and gifts had been donated by businesses, organisations and individuals.

Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families, said the hampers would "make a real difference for some of those families who may be struggling".