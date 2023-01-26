Traders will move out of a market site to make way for an £8.5m revamp next week.

Northampton's market will shift from the Market Square to a car park on the edge of the town centre for up to two years.

West Northamptonshire Council said the site on Commercial Street was "only a seven-minute walk" from its current home.

Daniel Lister, the authority's cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: "What is about to happen in Northampton Market Square will give us a space the whole town will be proud to have at its centre."