Plans have been approved for a £7m hotel and drive-through coffee shop in Skegness.

The 80-bed Travelodge and Starbucks café are to be built on a former crazy golf site on South Parade.

The plans were approved at a meeting of East Lindsey District Council's planning committee on Thursday.

Opponents had argued the development would lead to more traffic and noise.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, developer the Burney Group,said hotel guests would spend £2.6m every year in Skegness while the facilities would create up to 30 jobs.

The planning committee heard representations for the company, claiming the development would bring “significant regeneration for the Skegness seafront”.

One councillor told the meeting: “There is no doubt that it would offer significant economic benefits to Skegness."

The crazy golf course has stood empty since 2018, but some questioned the need for the development.

"We already have traditional hotels and B&Bs, why do we need a chain like Travelodge coming here?," one resident said.

Others said existing South Parade hotels would lose their sea views and could suffer as a result.

The application was approved almost unanimously, with one against and one abstention.

