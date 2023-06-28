The family of a man who died in a crash have described him as a "loving dad, amazing brother and doting son".

Paul Morton, 47, from Swindon, was a passenger when the car he was travelling in hit a tree on Kingsdown Road, Swindon on 17 June.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving and released under investigation.

In a statement, Mr Morton's family said he "had so much love for everyone".