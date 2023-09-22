A man has been arrested after a woman was found with life-threatening injuries in Leicestershire.

Police were called to a property in Kings Road, Long Clawson, shortly before 19:00 BST on Thursday following reports a woman had been seriously assaulted.

The woman was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A man, 44, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is in custody.