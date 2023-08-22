Plans for two 20mph zones in Torbay

Plans for two new 20mph (30km/h) speed zones in Torbay are being considered by the area's unitary council.

Torbay Council said it was considering the zones in the Queensway area of Torquay and the Fisher Street area of Paignton.

The authority said lowering the speed limit in residential areas, especially around schools, could "help safeguard pedestrians", decrease noise levels and mean fewer exhaust emissions.

A consultation into the proposals is under way until 17 September, including a survey, external on the council's website.