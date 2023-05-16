Six more areas in Devon chosen for 20mph schemes
Six Devon communities have been chosen for new 20mph schemes.
Black Torrington, Bridgerule and Dolton in Torridge, Cockwood and Dawlish in Teignbridge and Uffculme in Mid Devon have all been chosen.
Devon County Council said it received "significant numbers" of requests for 20mph schemes each year.
It said average speed, the number of vulnerable road users in an area, speed-related collision history, and the level of support for a 20mph scheme were all factors it considered when allocating new schemes.
Other factors include the presence of an active Community Speed Watch and the community’s deprivation index ranking.
In January, Devon County Council asked councillors to talk to the communities they represented and submit expressions of interest for new schemes.
In total, 57 applications were received.
Each community was then ranked using a priority matrix and the six communities with the highest scores were put forward for new schemes.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for highway management, said identifying the communities "most in need" of 20mph schemes ensured the council's resources were focused where there would be "the greatest benefit".
Mr Hughes said the 20mph schemes helped communities feel safer, and "created the conditions for increased active travel" by making walking and cycling safer and easier.