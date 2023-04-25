RMT re-balloting Tube staff over strike action

More than 10,000 Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members across London Underground will be re-balloted for strike action.

The union has been in a dispute with Transport for London (TfL) and the mayor of London over jobs and pensions for nearly a year.

It follows TfL plans to cut 600 jobs, and changes which could mean workers lose 30% of their pensions.

The RMT's current mandate for industrial action runs out in June and, by law, the union would then have to achieve a new mandate from members in order to continue industrial action.