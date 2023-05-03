The pilot was the only person on the Pitts S-1S (G-BOXV) and a post-mortem examination found no serious medical conditions, the AAIB said.

No technical issues were found with the aircraft, a light aerobatic biplane used for competitive aerobatics. Visibility on the day was also good, the report said.

The crash happened after the pilot took the G-BOXV into a vertical climb at about 420ft (128m) above the ground and "an autorotative roll developed as the aircraft yawed at the top", the AAIB said.

The aircraft went into a spiral dive and, while he regained control, by the time he did he was too low to avoid the crash, they added.

He suffered fatal injuries when the G-BOXV hit the ground nine seconds after it reached the top of its climb.

The pilot wore a parachute but the AAIB said he did not have the time or height to abandon the aircraft.

Investigators said they could not work out why he could not stop the spiral dive.

But they added if he had begun the initial climb with more height and/or speed it would have increased his chances of recovering.

Low-level aerobatics come with "inherent risks when manoeuvres, planned or unplanned, do not proceed as expected", it concluded.

A fire crew from the airfield arrived within three minutes of the crash but the AAIB said in future the airfield decided to have its fire and rescue service on standby for any aerobatic practices.