The body of an Irish soldier killed while on a United Nations peacekeeping mission has been flown to the Republic of Ireland from Lebanon.

Pte Seán Rooney was in one of two armoured vehicles that came under fire while travelling to Beirut on Wednesday night.

A UN ceremony was held for the 24-year-old soldier at Beirut airport before his body was flown to Ireland overnight by the Irish Air Corps.

Pte Rooney's body was taken to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel and was received by his family.

He was accompanied back to Ireland by Company Commander, 121 Irish Battalion Recce Company, Commandant, Brian Connolly.

A prayer service has taken place at the aerodrome.