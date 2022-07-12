The demolition of a 156-year-old building in the heart of a Borders town will take until the new year to complete.

It had been hoped the "controlled dismantling" of the category C listed property on Jedburgh's High Street could be finished this summer.

However, archaeological discoveries and additional work meant the process had to be delayed.

It has now been estimated that it will not be completed until February next year.

Scaffolding was first put up on the property when issues arose with falling masonry.

Scottish Borders Council was granted a compulsory purchase order last year to allow it to make progress with the demolition.

Once it is complete, it is planned to erect a new building - incorporating parts of the old one - on the site.

It has taken several years to reach this stage but complications with the work emerged in March.

As a result the original summer deadline has been pushed back to early 2023.