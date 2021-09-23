New speed limits for St Helier roads

The speed limit on 59 roads in St Helier is set to be reduced - despite objections from the public.

Drivers in Jersey will have to reduce their speed to 20mph on 54 roads in Jersey's capital while a further five roads will have a limit of 15mph.

St Helier's Roads Committee agreed the changes and in a statement the Parish of St Helier said it hoped the move would "improve road safety and will encourage cyclists to feel safer on roads with reduced speed limits".

The Parish said it would also be calling for more police checks on those roads.

The changes include reducing the speed limit on part of St Aubin's inner road to 20mph.

The committee said a large proportion of objections for St Aubin's Road may have been down to a misunderstanding.

It said the entire length of the road was not changing to 20mph, only one section of it.