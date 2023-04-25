Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a "senseless attack".

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found in a critical condition after police were called to a domestic disturbance on Thoresby Avenue in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspects, ahed 19 and 27, were originally held on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody for questioning.