A man in his 20s has been charged to appear in court after gardaí (Irish police) seized suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €100,000 (£88,500).

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Westmeath Region, officers conducted a search of a house on Friday.

This search resulted in the recovery of an estimated €56,500 of suspected cocaine and €44,000 of cannabis.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested.