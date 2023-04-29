Man charged after €100,000 Garda drugs seizure
A man in his 20s has been charged to appear in court after gardaí (Irish police) seized suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €100,000 (£88,500).
As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Westmeath Region, officers conducted a search of a house on Friday.
This search resulted in the recovery of an estimated €56,500 of suspected cocaine and €44,000 of cannabis.
Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested.
One of these men has been released from custody. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The second man remains in custody. He has been charged to appear before Mullingar District Court on Saturday.