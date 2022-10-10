Historic park returned to glory in £2m project
- Published
A £2m restoration project to return a historic park to its "former glory" has been completed after two years.
Great Linford Manor Park in Milton Keynes is situated on limestone bedrock that was formed during the Jurassic period, The Parks Trust said.
The charity sought funding from the National Lottery after noticing how much of the park's heritage "was being eroded or hidden from sight".
Chief executive Victoria Miles said she was "thrilled" by the results.
As part of the project, the water gardens were restored, access, parking and seating were improved and new flowers and trees were planted.
The trust, which looks after more than 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares) of parkland and green space in Milton Keynes. said the work had "returned the park to its former glory and made the stunning space more accessible for visitors".
"Great Linford Manor Park's heritage features had become lost or hidden and were in desperate need of repair," Ms Miles said.
"Areas of the park were overgrown, and it was not an easy place for visitors to navigate.
"We felt that the park had the potential to be up there with the finest outdoor spaces in the region and enjoyed by many more people for leisure, learning and wellbeing."
She said the park was now "protected for generations to come".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external