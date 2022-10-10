A £2m restoration project to return a historic park to its "former glory" has been completed after two years.

Great Linford Manor Park in Milton Keynes is situated on limestone bedrock that was formed during the Jurassic period, The Parks Trust said.

The charity sought funding from the National Lottery after noticing how much of the park's heritage "was being eroded or hidden from sight".

Chief executive Victoria Miles said she was "thrilled" by the results.

As part of the project, the water gardens were restored, access, parking and seating were improved and new flowers and trees were planted.