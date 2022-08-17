Durrell tortoise sculpture to be gifted to royal patron

A tortoise sculpture from the upcoming Durrell summer trail will be gifted to the Princess Royal who has been patron of the trust for 50 years.

The conservation trust is partnering with local artists to bring back its island-wide sculpture trail for 2023.

Artists have been invited to design a tortoise which reflects Princess Anne's "commitment to the charity".

Durrell’s chief executive officer Dr Lesley Dickie said the princess's dedication to the role was "an inspiration".

“Over the last five decades, the princess has visited our projects around the world, including Mauritius, Brazil and Madagascar.

"Her Royal Highness’s knowledge, passion and belief in our mission to save species from extinction is an inspiration to the Durrell team and our loyal supporters."